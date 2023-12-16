What’s at stake for 49ers in Week 15?

The 49ers have a playoff spot in hand heading into Week 15, but they won’t be coasting to the regular season finish line.

For San Francisco internally the stakes are easy. They are the NFC’s No. 1 seed entering the week, and if they win out, they’ll have a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. It’s a massive advantage.

While they control their own destiny, they can get some help elsewhere on the schedule that can create a little wiggle room for them where slipping up against the Ravens at home in Week 16, or faltering vs. the Commanders on the road the week after, or dropping a division game to the Rams to close the season won’t end their bid for the No. 1 seed.

Here are some other games that’ll matter for the 49ers on Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

Broncos at Lions (Saturday at 5:00pm)

49ers want: Broncos win

This is pretty straightforward. Denver is of no consequence to the 49ers, whereas the Lions sticking around in the hunt for the top seed could render San Francisco’s head-to-head tiebreakers over Dallas and Philadelphia moot. Getting Detroit out of the picture would be helpful.

Commanders at Rams (Sunday at 1:05pm)

49ers want: Commanders win

A Rams loss eliminates them from NFC West contention even if the 49ers have a hiccup and lose to the Cardinals. This one is only a tiny bit important since San Francisco can also seal up a second consecutive division crown with a win.

Cowboys at Bills (Sunday at 1:25pm)

49ers want: Bills win

This is where the breathing room comes in. If the Cowboys lose and the 49ers win, it gives San Francisco a game up on Dallas and they’ll have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Eagles at Seahawks (Monday at 5:20pm)

49ers want: Seahawks win

Feels weird to type that! Alas, Seattle has been eliminated from any possible division contention so a win for them does nothing to the 49ers, and an Eagles loss creates the same breathing room a Cowboys loss creates. Getting a game up and having the head-to-head tiebreak ostensibly makes it a two-game lead, and with only three games left that is a massive advantage.

