Stairway to Heaven: Cowboys nearing Big 12 Championship Game

Nov. 22—Northwest Missouri State from 2013 to 2016 went 56-2 and won three D-II national championships.

There are 15 steps on the staircase leading out of the Bearcats' locker room, and each one has a game on their schedule printed out — crescendoing with the national championship.

How does that pertain to Oklahoma State and its quest to the Big 12 Championship? It shows the season is a process, defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said.

"It's one of the best representations of it that I've ever seen in football," Nardo said. "Telling them to focus on the process and don't look at the top cause you'll trip on the bottom. And I mentioned that during the summer to our guys."

Beating Texas in Arlington is the Cowboys' ultimate goal, but they won't get the chance if they trip on the BYU step — and overlooking the Cougars isn't hard to do.

They're last in the Big 12 in total offense. The gap between them and second-to-last Iowa State is larger than the gap between TCU (third) and Oklahoma State (eighth).

But OSU has the conference's worst total defense, and BYU showed it was a few key plays away from upsetting Oklahoma.

"They're gonna run the traditional running game they've always had," Gundy said. "Defensively, they base out of a four-down, they'll play some three-down. They're gonna bring their linebackers a lot. What we saw Saturday (against Houston), in my opinion, we'll see the same thing with them."

Still, the Cowboys, as of Tuesday, are 17.5-point favorites at home. A loss, given the circumstances, would be among the most crushing in program history.

If they were to lose, it's possible — though highly unlikely — that they fall all the way to seventh in the Big 12 standings.

Brennan Presley said the stakes are unsaid, but understood in the locker room.

"I think if you put too much emphasis on it, then people play tight," he said. "It's just one of those games where you, of course, know the significance, but you want to just go out there and just play the football that we've been playing — nothing more."

Gundy has said several times throughout the season that he doesn't know how the tiebreakers work.

"I've just told the team my math is not really good. I don't understand all that," he said after the Houston win. "I know that if we keep winning it gives us the best chance in the end."

The Cowboys are on the 12th step of a potential 14-step staircase. A fall now would be long and painful.

"Our goal when we start the season is always to find a way to win a conference championship," Gundy said. "And we feel like that if we do that, it gives us a chance to get into postseason play. That doesn't guarantee it, but it gives us a good chance."