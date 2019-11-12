Stair scores 21 to lead Mercer past Kennesaw State 74-62

MACON, Ga. (AP) -- Ethan Stair scored a career-high 21 points as Mercer topped Kennesaw State 74-62 on Monday night.

Djordje Dimitrijevic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double for Mercer (2-1). Ross Cummings added 14 points. James Glisson III had seven rebounds to go with seven points for the Bears.

Tyler Hooker had 14 points for the Owls (0-3). Bryson Lockley added 14 points and seven rebounds. Bobby Miller had six rebounds and six points.

Mercer matches up against Florida Gulf Coast at home on Friday. Kennesaw State takes on Reinhardt at home next Monday.

