Stags move atop NWC with OT win

Mar. 5—KINGSLEY — Kingsley is on fire, Benzie Central is ahead of schedule and the rest of the Northwest Conference is on notice.

The Stags moved into first place in the Northwest with a thrilling 62-60 overtime home victory over the youthful Huskies in Thursday's Northwest Conference boys basketball game at Kingsley.

Evan Douglass, who hit the buzzer-beating game-winner in Tuesday's 38-37 win over Glen Lake, knocked down a shot in the lane with one second left of overtime for the Kingsley victory.

"Coach drew it up and we followed it perfectly," said Stags forward Beau LaTulip, who led all scorers with 27 points. "Evan hit a game-winner beforehand. He's got the clutch veins in him."

Kingsley (5-3, 5-2 Northwest) reeled off five straight wins after an 0-3 start. Benzie (7-4, 5-2 Northwest) came into the game on a three-game win streak and had won six of seven since a 1-2 start.

Benzie, Glen Lake (6-3, 5-2 Northwest) and Kingsley entered the night tied for the league lead (Suttons Bay is 2-1 with four NWC games canceled), and the Lakers didn't play Thursday.

"We've been battling since the very beginning," LaTulip said. "It was just a matter of time before we got stuff together and we knew it in the locker room after those tough losses. We knew we had to come back stronger than ever and it's five in a row now, coming back stronger than ever."

Kingsley led by as many as 14 in the second quarter after an 11-0 run in which LaTulip scored eight.

The contest went back and forth throughout, however. Kingsley led 7-0 before Benzie rallied to tie at 10 before the Stags' big second-quarter push.

The Huskies never actually led the game until Kevin Hubbell's free throws with 2:34 left into overtime put Benzie up 55-53.

LaTulip erased that lead with a baseline 3-pointer 27 seconds later.

Benzie freshman Jaxon Childers picked off a baseball pass and drippled to the 3-point line, where he buried left-wing triple to force a 60-60 tie with 10 seconds left.

His contested 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in regulation completed Benzie's comeback from an eight-point deficit with 1:32 on the clock. Quinn Zickert preceded that big shot with one of his own with 53 ticks remaining to draw the Huskies within three.

"Benzie, they can just shoot the lights out," Kingsley head coach Jason Stewart said. "To be up six with 45 seconds left and going to overtime can be demoralizing, but the kids just stayed strong."

The Huskies knocked down only three triples in the first three quarters before burying six in a 22-point fourth quarter.

It's Benzie's sixth game out of 10 decided by four points points or less, five of those by one possession. Four of nine for Kingsley came down to two points or less.

"We obviously started slow and they did not and we had some work to do to get back into it," Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. "It's a good group, and we've got a really talented bunch of guys that played a bunch of close games this year and we're bound to be on the losing side of them occasionally and Kingsley did a heck of a job tonight."

Nate Childers led Benzie with 23 points and Jaxon Childers added 12 — all on 3-pointers. The siblings combined to knock down eight from behind the arc as the Huskies started a lineup devoid of any seniors. Zickert contributed nine points, Seth Wilkinson eight, Hubbell five and Michael Wooten three.

"We only have really three guys returning from last year with significant minutes between Nate and Quinn and and Seth," Crocker said. "I would have thought we were probably a year away, honestly, but we're here now. I'm not entirely shocked by it, but I was cautiously optimistic, I suppose."

Kingsley spread its scoring around after LaTulip's 27. Gage Hessem and Dante Crossley each scored nine, Will Whims added eight, Douglass four and Owen Graves had three points to go with six assists and four steals. Crossley added nine rebounds and LaTulip seven.

The left-handed Douglass scored all four of his points in overtime.

"We were getting a lot of movement out of our offense," said LaTulip. "Everyone contributed. I feel like everyone from the one through five positions were all playing very well tonight, so I think that's what propelled us into victory."

Six teams remain in the Northwest Conference race after two-thirds of the season. Glen Lake and Kingsley sit atop the standings at 5-2, with Suttons Bay 2-1, Frankfort and Benzie 5-3 and Leland 4-3.

The Stags beat all three of those squads in the last two weeks, by a combined five points.

"We knew the Northwest to be a little more open this year," Stewart said. "We knew Glen Lake is still the team to beat. Josh was going to have his boys ready. Frankfort's always right up there, so we knew we'd have to be ready for the big boys."

LaTulip's shot at the buzzer in the first meeting, a 44-42 Benzie win, rimmed out.

"Beau, he's a level-headed kid and he took a little personally when he knew he didn't play the way he could that opening night," Stewart said. "He certainly took things into his own hands and night to drop in 27."

Both teams return to action Friday, with Benzie hosting Ludington and Kingsley bringing in NWC foe Buckley.

