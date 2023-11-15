Stagnant offense sinks Illini against Marquette

Nov. 15—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' offense reverted back to its 2022-23 form in the final 10 1/2 minutes of Tuesday night's Gavitt Tip-Off Games showdown with Marquette.

It was a familiar sight for anyone that watched those Illini lean too heavily on Terrence Shannon Jr. in isolation and on Coleman Hawkins to do too much.

The result was the same, too. Illinois made just two of its final 16 shots in those 10 1/2 minutes. A potential upset opportunity was lost. Fourth-ranked Marquette continued to get easy looks at the rim — converting them on a night when that wasn't always a given — and made its free throws late to finish off a 71-64 victory against No. 23 Illinois in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd of 15,544.

"We've got to be more than Terrence Shannon ramming his head downhill," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It can't be just him trying to get his spot and making a shot. That's what we did last year. It can't be Coleman dribbling. We've got to believe in what we're doing. When we do it, we're really good."

Illinois (2-1) showed some of that in the first half against Marquette (3-0). The ball had more life. That movement led to the kind of shots Underwood wanted, and Luke Goode and Marcus Domask combined to make five first-half three-pointers. Enough to keep Illinois in the game against a Marquette offense — mostly through All-American point guard Tyler Kolek — that got to the rim at will.

The second half was different. More isolation offense. And way more turnovers. Nine of them, in fact, with four in that final 10 1/2-minute stretch.

"I thought we had some careless turnovers," Domask said. "In a close game like that, you've got to get a shot every possession. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple times with some turnovers and a couple missed shots."

Underwood would agree with that characterization of Illinois' turnover trouble and pointed out his team "winged three of them into the fourth row." That Shannon and Hawkins had five turnovers apiece also didn't sit well with the Illinois coach.

"I think we got sped up at times," Domask said. "Marquette, they liked to pressure and kind of get up in us. Credit to them for speeding us up a little bit. Some of it was just a little careless. We can't turn the ball over 15 times and win games like that against really good times. That's on us. We can clean it up."

Marquette coach Shaka Smart thought his team took a step forward defensively with Tuesday's performance. Statistically, it was the Golden Eagles' most efficient effort on that end of the court this season even with 92-70 and 96-65 wins last week against Northern Illinois and Rider, respectively.

Holding Illinois to 35 percent shooting resonated with Smart.

"I thought it was good except for fouling," the Marquette coach said. Illinois shot 13 free throws and was 8 of 8 at the line in the second half.

"Shannon's hard to deal with," Smart continued. "He's a freight train going downhill, so our guys did the best they could. I think we played through really good multiple efforts. They were moving the ball around and hitting threes earlier in the game. I thought we did a good job continuing to rotate down the stretch. I think we got 10 of 11 stops if I'm not mistaken at some point in that half. That was the difference that allowed us to take the lead."

Goode said games like Tuesday's — a matchup between Marquette and Illinois — are something the veteran Illini should be prepared for given the depth of experience on the team. It turned into a learning experience instead. An opportunity for growth.

"You've got to have enough poise," Underwood said. "We did in the Kansas (exhibition). We were poised and ran good offense, and we got the ball where we needed it to and we flowed. When the ball gets stagnant one person's hands — whether it's Terrence, whether it's Coleman, whether it's Marcus or whoever it is — defenses are going to load up."