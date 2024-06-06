The staggering number of games Real Madrid could be forced to play next season

An insight into the frankly ridiculous fixture schedule potentially awaiting La Liga giants Real Madrid over the coming year has today been forthcoming online.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real, of course, are fresh off sealing a domestic and continental double to close out the campaign.

And yet, the Blancos brass have since gone about adding both Endrick and Kylian Mbappé to the club’s frontline with a view to next season.

Not only that, but Florentino Pérez and co. are known to be on the lookout for fresh blood at the back, too.

Upon delving into the fixture list potentially awaiting the Spanish heavyweights next season, though, such endeavours should, in truth, come as little surprise.

This comes with Real potentially facing up to a historically lengthy and jam-packed year to come.

Owing to their latest Champions League triumph, the capital outfit are aware that they have already booked their place in the upcoming UEFA Super Cup.

This means that their 2024/25 campaign will be kicked into gear on August 14th.

And, should Los Merengues ultimately manage to go all the way in next year’s newly-formatted Club World Cup, they would not be afforded a break until July 13th, a full 11 months later.

Not only that, but if, hypothetically, Real Madrid were to advance all the way to the final of all of the cup competitions in which they will play next season, their schedule will amount to an eye-watering tally of 72 games (as per Relevo).

Conor Laird | GSFN