The Stage is Set for NASCAR's Final Four but There May be a Fifth Factor

From Autoweek

Kevin Harvick is not a NASCAR Cup Series championship finalist, but the specter of his doomed playoff run loomed large over media day for Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Does it feel right that Kevin isn’t here?

Will you have to beat Kevin to win the championship?

Do you expect Kevin to defer to the contenders?

Those were some of the questions fielded to Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott on Thursday afternoon during a series of video teleconferences in advance of the Season Finale 500.

On one hand, it feels somewhat discourteous to ask the final four about the driver who will finish fifth in the championship.

"I think for us to sit here and talk about others or the other three guys in it or who's not in it … or who is the favorite," Elliott said. "Is just very unproductive in my eyes."

However, it also spoke volumes to what kind of season the 2014 champion had in not advancing to the championship over a series of unfortunate events.

At nine wins and leading the Cup Series in literally every meaningful statistical category, 2020 may go down as one of the best to not produce a championship -- much less not even having an opportunity on the final race of the season.

"It's a helpless feeling," said Keselowski, who suffered a similar denial in 2014. "It's a frustrating feeling. But it's what the format is. It's what we all signed up for."

And yet, the championship very well could go through the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 team anyway.

"Until someone proves otherwise that they're going to win the race and not be part of the Final Four, I'm going to assume you still have to beat all 38 guys to win, and Harvick is one of them," Logano said.

He’s a big one of them.

In every season since the championship four format made its debut in 2014, the winner of the season finale was one of the four finalists, and thus became the champion. However, Phoenix is Harvick’s best track, and you have to imagine he will take the green flag wanting to prove he is something akin to the rightful champion.

"I suspect, and I would think, that they probably come loaded and ready to go out and show that they should be champions, right, and I don't expect him to waffle around and just kind of let all four of us go race for it," Hamlin said. "My guess, if I had to predict, it would be that those guys are going to feel vindictive and want to go out there and beat up on everybody.

"I don't expect any favors from anyone ... but certainly I think if I had to guess from their perspective, it's going to be let's show this group that we're really worthy."

The aspirations of Harvick aside, each of the contenders have reasons to believe they will be the ones leaving Arizona with the Bill France Cup.

Logano has repeated the claim that he’s the favorite.

"Uh-huh," he said again with conviction on Thursday. "I do."

Logano is the only driver of the four to have won a championship under the current elimination format. Keselowski, his Penske teammate, won his under the previous format.

Keselowski also won the previous two races held under this tire configuration and aerodynamic combination at Richmond and New Hampshire, doing so decisively.

They’re bring the same car that won those two events, too.

"I don't know about the word favorite," Keselowski said. "I think that means different things to different people. You know, I always think of it more from a sense of a gambling connotation, but maybe other people think of it differently.

"So, I really hesitate to use that word because I'm not a sports gambler, and that's what I hear when people say that.

"But there's things I feel great about, like the tire. I feel great about the car we're bringing. This car and this tire combination we've won the last two races. There's some differences between Richmond, Loudon and Phoenix that may negate some of those advantages, but that's okay. My team has worked really hard, and I've prepared extra hard to be ready for the moment."

Hamlin currently holds the designation of best NASCAR driver to have never won the championship with 44 wins in 16 seasons.

This is the third time he has advanced to the championship race, and at 39 years old, Hamlin feels like the odds will eventually come up in his favor.

"From my perspective, I'm a numbers guy," Hamlin said. "I like the law of averages. If I just keep putting myself in that final four, eventually things will fall my way."

