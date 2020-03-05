The stage is set in Las Vegas: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8 Utah in the quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Pac-12 Tournament started off in the most typical Pac-12 conference way possible: an upset.

Thursday morning kicked off the tournament with No. 12 seeded Cal defeating No. 5 Arizona State, 71-67.

With Oregon being one of the top four seeds, the Ducks earned a first-round bye and would await the winner of No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 Washington. It was a back-and-forth battle all game long with each team "winning" every other quarter. In the end, it was Utah's presence in the paint, starting with freshman forward Lola Pendande, who finished with 17 points and lead the Utes' 36 total points down low. Utah also out-rebounded Washington 37-28.

FINAL SCORE: Utah 72, Washington 63

The Ducks will now meet Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Oregon defeated Utah twice during regular season play: an 88-51 win in Eugene back in week one of Pac-12 conference play, followed by a 90-63 win in Salt Lake City on January 30. Pendande vs. Ruthy Hebard down low will certainly be a matchup to watch out for. In their second meeting, Hebard held Pendande to just six points.

But Utah is a different team offensively since then: a much more balanced scoring attack lately with Pendande and guards Dru Gylten and Byrnna Maxwell combining for 46 of Utah's 72 total points. This Utes team is young and aggressive on both ends of the court.

The Ducks and Utes will tip-off at 2 p.m. (PT) on Friday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

