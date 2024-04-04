Stage set for Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships in Champaign

WCIA — The Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships are set to arrive in Champaign on Friday as Illinois looks to defend its home turf.

The Illini are coming off their first ever regular season championship. Now, the conference comes to them and the State Farm Center. Daniel Ribeiro’s squad has not played at the home of Illinois basketball since 2019 when it played host to the NCAA Championships.

“We feel really good about our opportunity here to compete in State Farm and have a friendly crowd,” senior Connor McCool said. “We think we’re going to do really, really well. We’ve shown we can beat anybody in the Big Ten, so we’re excited.”

“It’s a big and really nice venue,” sophomore Tate Costa said. “It’s gonna have some high energy so we’re very excited to show off in that environment.”

Team competition begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.