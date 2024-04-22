'At this stage of the season it’s results that count'

[BBC]

So Leicester did to West Bromwich Albion what both Plymouth and Millwall did to us in the previous two games.

Let the opposition have most of the ball and the most shots, see off 17 out of 18 of them, and then win the game.

But, at this stage of the season it’s results that count.

While the three points were more than we deserved from the game in all honesty, it was also more than I expected when Jamie Vardy hit the post with his penalty. Then he came back and did what he does best – got the winner.

It was also good to see Hamza Choudhury have such a good game, especially with the derision his selection received. Man of the Match with three goal line clearances and the hat-trick of right foot, left foot and header.

I'm not sure he deserved the kiss off Enzo at the end, but his eternal thanks - definitely.

I just hope Enzo proves he’s no Brendan, who was also the same towards Hamza after a victory over Liverpool - walking off the pitch arms round his shoulder, pointing at him.

He never played again that season and was loaned out. Somehow I don’t think Enzo will.

Chris Forryan can be found at Leicester Till I Die