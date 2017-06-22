Stage lengths announced for next month’s Xfinity race at Indianapolis

The stage lengths for next month’s Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race have been announced.

The scheduled 100-lap event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be held Saturday, July 22, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 p.m. ET.

The race will be televised on NBCSN.

Stages 1 and 2 for one of the biggest races on the Xfinity Series schedule will be 30 laps apiece, while the final stage will be 40 laps, according to NASCAR.

“Following the previously announced updates to the competition package for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis, NASCAR will issue a rule book bulletin that updates the stage lengths for the race,” Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Competition, said in a statement.

“As we have with every race, we worked with teams on expected fuel and tire runs for the event, and have determined that stages ending on Lap 30, Lap 60 and Lap 100 will provide the best race for fans,” Miller added.

Kyle Busch swept last year’s race weekend at IMS, capturing the Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity race and then following that up the next day with a triumph in the Brickyard 400. The latter was Busch’s most recent points-paying win in the Cup Series.

