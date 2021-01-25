Stage lengths for 2021 NASCAR season

NASCAR announced the 2021 stage lengths for the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

See the full lists below, with the number under each stage indicating the lap number in which the stage ends.

* signifies a playoff race

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage Daytona International Speedway 65 130 200 Daytona International Speedway Road Course 16 34 70 Homestead-Miami Speedway 80 160 267 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267 Phoenix Raceway 75 190 312 Atlanta Motor Speedway 105 210 325 Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) 75 150 250 Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500 Richmond Raceway 80 235 400 Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188 Kansas Speedway 80 160 267 Darlington Raceway 90 185 293 Dover International Speedway 120 240 400 Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD Charlotte Motor Speedway 100 200 Stage 3: 300 / Final Stage: 400 Sonoma Raceway 20 40 90 Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race) TBD TBD TBD Nashville Superspeedway 90 185 300 Pocono Raceway 25 77 130 Pocono Raceway 30 85 140 Road America 14 29 62 Atlanta Motor Speedway 80 160 260 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 75 185 301 Watkins Glen International 20 40 90 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 15 35 82 Michigan International Speedway 60 120 200 Daytona International Speedway 50 100 160 *Darlington Raceway 115 230 367 *Richmond Raceway 80 235 400 *Bristol Motor Speedway 125 250 500 *Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 160 267 *Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188 *Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 25 50 109 *Texas Motor Speedway 105 210 334 *Kansas Speedway 80 160 267 *Martinsville Speedway 130 260 500 *Phoenix Raceway 75 190 312

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120 Daytona International Speedway Road Course 15 30 52 Homestead-Miami Speedway 40 80 167 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Phoenix Raceway 45 90 200 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163 Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250 Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113 Darlington Raceway 45 90 147 Dover International Speedway 45 90 200 Circuit of the Americas TBD TBD TBD Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 25 50 75 Texas Motor Speedway 40 80 167 Nashville Superspeedway 45 95 188 Pocono Raceway 20 40 90 Road America 14 29 45 Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200 Watkins Glen International 20 40 82 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 20 40 62 Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125 Daytona International Speedway 30 60 100 Darlington Raceway 45 90 147 Richmond Raceway 75 150 250 Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300 *Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 *Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113 *Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 20 40 67 *Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200 *Kansas Speedway 45 90 200 *Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250 *Phoenix Raceway 45 90 200

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES