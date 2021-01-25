Stage lengths for 2021 NASCAR season

NASCAR announced the 2021 stage lengths for the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

SCHEDULES: Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Camping World Truck Series

See the full lists below, with the number under each stage indicating the lap number in which the stage ends.

* signifies a playoff race

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Track

Stage 1

Stage 2

Final Stage

Daytona International Speedway

65

130

200

Daytona International Speedway Road Course

16

34

70

Homestead-Miami Speedway

80

160

267

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

80

160

267

Phoenix Raceway

75

190

312

Atlanta Motor Speedway

105

210

325

Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)

75

150

250

Martinsville Speedway

130

260

500

Richmond Raceway

80

235

400

Talladega Superspeedway

60

120

188

Kansas Speedway

80

160

267

Darlington Raceway

90

185

293

Dover International Speedway

120

240

400

Circuit of the Americas

TBD

TBD

TBD

Charlotte Motor Speedway

100

200

Stage 3: 300 / Final Stage: 400

Sonoma Raceway

20

40

90

Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race)

TBD

TBD

TBD

Nashville Superspeedway

90

185

300

Pocono Raceway

25

77

130

Pocono Raceway

30

85

140

Road America

14

29

62

Atlanta Motor Speedway

80

160

260

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

75

185

301

Watkins Glen International

20

40

90

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

15

35

82

Michigan International Speedway

60

120

200

Daytona International Speedway

50

100

160

*Darlington Raceway

115

230

367

*Richmond Raceway

80

235

400

*Bristol Motor Speedway

125

250

500

*Las Vegas Motor Speedway

80

160

267

*Talladega Superspeedway

60

120

188

*Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

25

50

109

*Texas Motor Speedway

105

210

334

*Kansas Speedway

80

160

267

*Martinsville Speedway

130

260

500

*Phoenix Raceway

75

190

312

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Track

Stage 1

Stage 2

Final Stage

Daytona International Speedway

30

60

120

Daytona International Speedway Road Course

15

30

52

Homestead-Miami Speedway

40

80

167

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

45

90

200

Phoenix Raceway

45

90

200

Atlanta Motor Speedway

40

80

163

Martinsville Speedway

60

120

250

Talladega Superspeedway

25

50

113

Darlington Raceway

45

90

147

Dover International Speedway

45

90

200

Circuit of the Americas

TBD

TBD

TBD

Charlotte Motor Speedway

45

90

200

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

25

50

75

Texas Motor Speedway

40

80

167

Nashville Superspeedway

45

95

188

Pocono Raceway

20

40

90

Road America

14

29

45

Atlanta Motor Speedway

40

80

163

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

45

90

200

Watkins Glen International

20

40

82

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

20

40

62

Michigan International Speedway

30

60

125

Daytona International Speedway

30

60

100

Darlington Raceway

45

90

147

Richmond Raceway

75

150

250

Bristol Motor Speedway

85

170

300

*Las Vegas Motor Speedway

45

90

200

*Talladega Superspeedway

25

50

113

*Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

20

40

67

*Texas Motor Speedway

45

90

200

*Kansas Speedway

45

90

200

*Martinsville Speedway

60

120

250

*Phoenix Raceway

45

90

200

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Track

Stage 1

Stage 2

Final Stage

Daytona International Speedway

20

40

100

Daytona International Speedway Road Course

12

25

44

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

30

60

134

Atlanta Motor Speedway

30

60

130

Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)

40

90

150

Richmond Raceway

70

140

250

Kansas Speedway

30

60

134

Darlington Raceway

45

90

147

Circuit of the Americas

TBD

TBD

TBD

Charlotte Motor Speedway

30

60

134

Texas Motor Speedway

35

70

147

Nashville Superspeedway

45

95

150

Pocono Raceway

15

30

60

Knoxville Speedway

40

90

150

Watkins Glen International

20

45

72

*World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

55

110

160

*Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

20

40

64

*Bristol Motor Speedway

55

110

200

*Las Vegas Motor Speedway

30

60

134

*Talladega Superspeedway

20

40

94

*Martinsville Speedway

50

100

200

*Phoenix Raceway

45

90

150

 

