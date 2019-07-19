Stage 10 winner Van Aert hits barrier, crashes out of Tour Belgium's Wout Van Aert celebrates on the podium after he won the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 217 kilometers (135 miles) with start in Saint-Flour and finish in Albi, France, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/ Christophe Ena)

PAU, France (AP) -- Belgian rider Wout van Aert, a Tour de France rookie who won Stage 10, has been forced out of the race with a leg wound after he plowed into a roadside barrier and crashed in a right-hand curve close to the finish of the time trial in Pau.

Van Aert had been one of the quickest riders Friday on the 27.2-kilometer route (16.9-mile) course before catching the barrier and hitting the deck. Medics treated him at the side of the road and then transported him away by ambulance.

His team, Jumbo-Visma, said he was conscious but out of the Tour with a flesh wound on his right upper leg.

