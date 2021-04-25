Stage 1 wreck takes Joey Logano out of Talladega contention

A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500.

Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, another Team Penske driver, was running third. Issues arose when Denny Hamlin, the No. 11 Toyota wheelman for Joe Gibbs Racing, tried to make a move toward the bottom and pass Logano’s No. 22 Ford. Hamlin was getting a heavy push by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Chevrolet, though, and he clipped the left-rear of Logano’s car. Logano then spun into the pack behind him, went airborne after being hit and skidded on its roof before settling back on all four wheels.

Once the No. 22 came to a halt, Logano reported he was OK over the team radio. He was later evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Also involved in the crash: the No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Brad Keselowski, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Chase Briscoe, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota of Bubba Wallace and No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

DiBenedetto scored his first stage win of 2021. Blaney was second. Chase Elliott pulled through for third, while Hamlin wound up fourth. William Byron rounded out the top-five stage finishers.

