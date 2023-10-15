Our staff's takes on where Texas football is and isn't with six games left

At the midway point, our Longhorns coverage staff takes stock of Texas' first six games and the rest of the season:

Bohls: We know who Texas is (and isn't)

At the midway point of the season, the once-beaten Texas football team has a clear, if occasionally confounding, identity: Excellent and, at times, spectacular offense with a multitude of weapons that struggles in the red zone. Tough-minded defense that’s strong against the run but has been vulnerable in the secondary and lacks any semblance of a consistent pass rush. Special teams with a good punter, an inconsistent kicker who might have rediscovered his confidence and dangerous returners who have been hit and miss.

The sum total of this is a top-10 team capable of beating anyone but also capable of blowing an opportunity to earn the first College Football Playoff berth in its history. The schedule is favorable as the six remaining opponents have a combined record of 18-15.

Here’s a bet that the Longhorns run the table with their superior offense and face Oklahoma in a winner-take-all rematch in the Big 12 championship game for a playoff spot.

Bohls: Don't forget that Texas brought its C game and still almost beat Oklahoma

Davis: Brooks eyes a possible Doak Walker Award

When the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award was released, none of the Texas running backs was on it. That omission was justifiable. Sure, no school has won more Doak Walkers than Texas. But UT's leading returning rusher from 2022 was sophomore Jonathon Brooks, and 70 of the 197 yards he ran for last season came on one play.

Brooks, though, has played himself into contention. He has rushed 108 times for 726 yards over six games, three of which were against ranked opponents. Entering this week, that rushing total was No. 2 nationally. Only Kimani Vidal had rushed for more as the Troy standout had 835 yards on 131 carries.

Brooks needs just 274 yards to become the 26th 1,000-yard rusher in school history.

If he keeps playing the way he did over the first half of the season, the Doak Walker Award will remain in Austin. Bijan Robinson won it last season. On only three occasions since the award was first handed out in 1990 has a school won it in back-to-back years. Each time, the same running back defended his title.

Golden: It all starts, and ends, with Ewers

Quinn Ewers has shown us glimpses of greatness, but if the Texas quarterback wants to lead this team to special places in what could be his final college season, he has to do more.

Yeah, I know that’s a lot to ask of one position out of 22, but Ewers is playing the most important position in all of team sports. He played good football in the final three quarters at the Cotton Bowl, but alas, he can’t turn it over twice in the first quarter of the biggest game of his career.

Ewers has to come out smoking early in the rest of the games, and that will take the pressure off a talented defense that was definitely exposed in the back end by Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, who walked out of the Cotton Bowl as the unofficial best quarterback in the Big 12.

Golden: Loss to OU means Texas now has zero margin for error in its chase for titles

No Texas quarterback has led his team to a 6-1 start since Sam Ehlinger in 2018. Ewers has already shown us an ability to carry this team on his back. His numbers — the 69.6% completion rate, the 11 touchdown passes and only three interceptions — are well ahead of his 2022 numbers and about in line with where a CFP-caliber quarterback should be. While the Horns won’t see another team like Oklahoma on the remaining schedule, Ewers must be the best offensive player on the field at all times if we are to believe his team is worthy of a coveted CFP berth.

Jones: Texas' to-do's include fixing the red zone and pass rush

To their credit, the Longhorns have done enough good things through the first six games to draw some midseason nitpicking. But two particular nits — red zone offense and a flagging pass rush — could keep Texas from winning its first Big 12 title since 2009 and reaching its first College Football Playoff since the NCAA implemented that postseason format in 2014.

On offense, the emergence of Jonathon Brooks as a workhorse running back eases the pressure on Quinn Ewers and the passing game. It also provides some confirmation for the scheme designed by head coach Steve Sarkisian, who spent the offseason telling reporters he wasn’t too concerned about the ground game despite the loss of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to the NFL. But Texas has to translate its offensive prowess between the 20-yard lines into the red zone, where the Longhorns have just 11 touchdowns in 24 trips.

On defense, Texas needs a more consistent pass rush from the edge to complement a rugged run defense and keep the pressure off the secondary. UT’s edge rushers have just one sack and three quarterback hits over the past three games, and that has forced defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski into more blitzes on obvious passing downs. Can the Longhorns generate more pressure without compromising their coverage schemes? That could determine whether they meet — and beat — Oklahoma in a rematch in the Big 12 title game.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Examining the strengths and weaknesses of No. 9 Texas football team