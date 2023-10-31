Staffordshire University spends £2.9m to expand esports offer

A university is spending almost £3m on its esports degree course, with investments including a gaming arena.

The dedicated facilities are to meet growing demand for studying competitive video gaming, said Staffordshire University.

The bespoke arena is being created on the Stoke-on-Trent campus as part of the £2.9m expansion.

The new facilities at the university's Beacon building are set to be completed by next spring.

The university said it was the first in the UK to launch a dedicated esports degree five years ago, with new equipment described as industry-standard.

Broadcast galleries

"The esports industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace and it is important that we reflect this in our updated course curriculum," said esports course director, Dr Ying-Ying Law.

"Our students get to examine both the theoretical and practical approaches to production, media, events, communities and management."

In addition to the arena, the expansion includes a video gaming studio with dedicated broadcast galleries.

"Creating next-generation environments and experiences on our campuses is central to our 2030 strategic plan," said Prof Raheel Nawaz, Pro Vice Chancellor for Digital Transformation at Staffordshire University.

Proposals for a new student village were recently announced by the university to help revitalise the Stoke campus.

