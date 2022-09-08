Stafford's arrival in L.A. makes all the difference with Kupp 'America's Game'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's arrival in L.A. makes all the difference with wide receiver Cooper Kupp 'America's Game'
The Rams begin their bid to become the first NFL team to repeat as champion in nearly two decades against one of the AFC favorites to reach the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills.
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev behind the backing of a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Lions injury report: 3 players out, 5 more limited in practice as Detroit prepares for Week 1
Running back James Robinson could be on a snap count when Jacksonville opens the season at Washington on Sunday. The third-year pro is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg sustained at the New Yok Jets in December. Coach Doug Pederson made it clear Wednesday that Robinson is good to go against the Commanders.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Former Tigers coach addresses exit with his typical humor, especially after learning he would receive the $17 million remaining on his contract.
Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida
J.R. Smith recently told the story of teeing it up alongside the Chicago Bulls legend.
In Week 1, Nick Bosa will line up against starting left tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick preparing for his NFL debut.
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and free-agent arrival Russell Gage. Elsewhere [more]
So much for the golfing bond that could never be broken. Rory McIlroy announced on Wednesday that he “no longer has much of a relationship” with Ryder Cup team-mates who have joined the Saudi-funded rebel circuit and dismissed the big three of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter as “not the future of the Europe team”.