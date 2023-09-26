Stafford talks to press following Week 3 loss vs. Bengals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford talks to the press following the Week 3 loss vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk highlights some key players who look poised to disappoint in Week 2.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
"I'm not in an NFL locker room, I'm not spending every day with these teammates," Kelly Stafford said.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Joe Burrow was carted off the field after straining his calf in a training camp practice last month.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.