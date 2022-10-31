Stafford laments area where he 'could have been better' vs. 49ers in Week 8

The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Christian McCaffrey caught the backward screen pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, took a few steps and lofted a beautiful throw over Los Angeles' baffled defense into the arms of Brandon Aiyuk. McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.