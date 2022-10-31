Stafford laments area where he 'could have been better' vs. 49ers in Week 8
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford laments area where he "could have been better" vs. the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Christian McCaffrey caught the backward screen pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, took a few steps and lofted a beautiful throw over Los Angeles' baffled defense into the arms of Brandon Aiyuk. McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
