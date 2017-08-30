Stafford deal could mean franchise tag for Ziggy Ansah

With Matthew Stafford getting his mega-extension from the Lions this week, it leaves a few other potential free agents for them to deal with.

And it also presents the possibility to keep one in particular from ever reaching the market.

As noted by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions now have the ability to use the franchise tag on defensive end Ziggy Ansah, whose rookie contract expires after this season.

Of course, it would help if Ansah would return to the field soon, but the Lions continue to express confidence he’ll be ready to play the opener. Once there, he’ll need to return to his pre-injury form. He had 14.5 sacks in 2015, but a high ankle sprain limited him last year and he finished with just 2.0.

While the franchise tag for defensive ends projects to the $18 million range, the Lions may be hesitant to invest long-term in the 28-year-old Ansah, considering his injury history.

And with Stafford signed to a five-year extension, they at least have the option to go year-to-year with Ansah.