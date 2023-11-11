Our staff score predictions for Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have another home matchup in Week 11 following a statement 31-23 win over then No.15 ranked Notre Dame.

This week, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Death Valley, a team that has been no stranger to an upset this season. The Yellow Jackets have played far better football than many expected this season, and they enter this matchup looking to hand one of those upsets to Clemson in front of the Tigers’ home crowd.

As we do every week, the staff gathered and made score predictions for Saturday’s matchup against Georgia Tech. Here is a look at what we are thinking heading into the Week 11 matchup.

Alex: Clemson- 35, Georgia Tech- 21

After picking the Tigers to lose for the first time last week, they came out and played their best game of the season in a big win against Notre Dame. It wasn’t a perfect win, but Dabo Swinney’s team showed us more in that win than they have in any other game, and it was a pleasant surprise as expecting the worst week after week was becoming a common occurrence.

Week 11 has Georgia Tech traveling to Clemson, and this Yellow Jackets team is sneaky good. Starting quarterback Haynes King has had some electric moments this season, and we’ve seen them upset teams on multiple occasions. Even so, I don’t believe this will be one of those occasions. Clemson’s offense showed new life with Phil Mafah breaking out against the Fighting Irish, and the Tigers’ defense like they tend to be for most opponents, is likely the best defense Tech has seen yet. I would say all season, but they do play Georgia for their final regular season game, and it is tough to make that argument with four losses! Clemson should be able to comfortably win this one by two scores.

Justin: Clemson-33, Georgia Tech-19

I’ve rarely been right this season when it comes to score predictions, but maybe this week, I’ll be close. While I think Clemson won’t play as well as it did against Notre Dame last week, I still think the Tigers will come away with a double-digit win over the Yellow Jackets. As Alex mentioned, Mafah sparked life into Clemson’s offense last week, and I think with that performance against the Irish, the entire team received a much-needed boost of confidence. I also think we forgot just how great Clemson’s home-field advantage is, considering the recent struggles the Tigers have had in recent memory. With those factors in mind, as well as the fact that Georgia Tech’s defense is giving up an ACC-worst 455.2 total yards per game this season, I see Clemson coming away with another conference win on Saturday.

