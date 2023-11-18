Our staff score predictions for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have been on a nice run of late, with their latest win coming in dominant fashion as Clemson took down Georgia Tech 42-21 in front of their home crowd in Death Valley.

It was a decisive win for the Tigers, and they will look to continue to build off that moment in Week 12 as No.22 North Carolina travels to Clemson to face off with the Tigers in Clemson Memorial Stadium. UNC starting quarterback Drake Maye is one of the best in college football, so the Tigers’ defense will need to perform at a high level while the offense will have to continue to show improvement.

The last time these two programs faced off was in the 2022 ACC Championship, where the Tigers brutalized the Tar Heels 39-10 as Cade Klubnik introduced himself to the college football world. Should we expect the same this time around?

As we do every week, the staff gathered and made score predictions for Saturday’s matchup against North Carolina. Here is a look at what we are thinking heading into the Week 12 matchup.

Alex: Clemson- 35, North Carolina- 28

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are on a great little run right now with wins over Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, as Clemson picks up steam as the season winds down. North Carolina, on the other hand, has looked shaky over the second half of the season. After back-to-back losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels, as expected, put a beat down on Campbell. In their latest matchup against Duke, UNC squeaked by the Blue Devils 47-45 in a high-scoring affair.

Clemson’s offense is hitting its stride, and after watching Duke put up 45 points without star quarterback Riley Leonard, I have no doubt that this Tigers’ offense will be capable of putting up points against the Tar Heel defense. On the other side of the ball, while the Tar Heels do have a high-powered offense, I don’t think they’ve faced a defense near the level of Clemson’s. Swinney and the Tigers should win this by a touchdown, if not more.

Justin: Clemson-31, North Carolina-21

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson will have its hands full with Drake Maye and the Tar Heels’ offense, but ultimately, I think the Tigers have enough momentum coming into the game to defeat North Carolina by double digits. Although the Tar Heels have a better record than Clemson this season, I think people have forgotten how difficult it is to play in Death Valley. With that home-field advantage, I see the Tigers coming out strong to start the game and getting out to an early lead. The Tar Heels are averaging the most yards per game in the ACC, setting up a difficult challenge for Wes Goodwin and the Tigers’ defense. Nonetheless, Clemson is giving up the fewest yards per game in the conference, and with an offense that has been sharp over the last two games, I’m expecting the Tigers to win a third straight on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire