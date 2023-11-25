Our staff score predictions for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers continued their strong run last Saturday as Clemson took down North Carolina 31-20 in front of their home crowd on Senior Day.

This week is a week we’re all too familiar with… rivalry week. Last season, South Carolina came to Death Valley and ended two huge streaks the Tigers were holding. In a 31-30 defeat, Clemson’s seven-game win streak for the program over South Carolina and 40-game home win streak were snapped. Clemson looks for revenge Saturday, and this time, it is on the road at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Can Clemson get that revenge, or will South Carolina build a winning streak of their own? As we do every week, the staff gathered and made score predictions for Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina. Here is a look at what we are thinking heading into the Week 13 matchup.

Alex: Clemson- 31, South Carolina- 24

My heart tells me Clemson wins by more than this, but my head tells me otherwise. I like to be conservative in cases like this, especially after what happened in this matchup last season. Anything can happen during rivalry week, and we saw that last season when the Gamecocks shocked the Tigers. This season, Clemson is on the road in a hostile environment, playing against a team that needs a win to qualify for a bowl game.

I have no doubt that South Carolina will play hard, but I don’t think they have the talent to overcome the Tigers. The matchups on both sides of the ball just greatly favor the Tigers. On offense, Clemson should have no problems putting enough points on the board. Will Shipley and Phil Mafah have the run game buzzing, and starting quarterback Cade Klubnik has improved greatly. On defense is where the Tigers really have the advantage. The Gamecocks’ offensive line is incredibly weak, and we all know how good the Clemson defensive line is. With a secondary that gets better by the week, the Tigers should not have problems picking up the win on the road.

Justin: Clemson-27, South Carolina-17

Clemson may not be contending for a College Football Playoff spot or a New Year’s Six bowl game, but Saturday’s rivalry game against the Gamecocks should have just as much hype and energy. After starting the season out 4-4, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have rattled off three consecutive wins over Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and North Carolina, all of which currently have a better record than the Gamecocks. Unlike its past three games, Clemson will have to travel to a hostile environment this week, but I still think the Tigers have a significant advantage roster-wise.

As Alex mentioned, Clemson’s defense could wreak havoc on a South Carolina offensive line that has struggled this season. Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette pose a significant threat, but Nate Wiggins and the rest of the Tigers’ secondary have been playing lights out as of late, and there’s no reason to think they won’t play up to their standard in such a big game. Saturday will be the biggest test of Klubnik’s young career, but I ultimately think Clemson will come away with a convincing win in Columbia.

