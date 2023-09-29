Our staff score predictions for Clemson vs. Syracuse

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers need a win to get back on track. Their next opportunity comes on the road against Dino Babers and Syracuse.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is looking for their first win in the ACC this season, while Syracuse (4-0, 0-0) looks to do the same while maintaining an undefeated season. Both sides head into this matchup with strong motivation and expectations that this game will be a close one.

The Orange have often been competitive with the Tigers, though Swinney is 9-1 in his last ten against them. While they keep games close in many of these games, Clemson has been the one to find the way to win.

As we do every week, the staff gathered and made score predictions for Saturday’s matchup noon matchup against Syracuse. Here is a look at what we are thinking heading into Week 5 against the Orange.

Alex: Clemson-34, Syracuse-24

It feels a bit crazy to say, but this score prediction might be aggressive. Regardless, I see Clemson walking away with a solid road victory over an undefeated Syracuse team. The loss against Florida State stung for this program, and there is no denying that… but there were some positive signs in that performance. The team itself did a great job on the field, and it honestly felt like the coaching staff let them down against the Seminoles.

Syracuse has looked solid this season but has yet to face a team of this caliber. They haven’t faced a team close to this caliber, in my opinion. Garrett Shrader is excellent under center, but this Clemson defense looks good, and the defensive front will only get better by the week.

Clemson’s offense will continue progressing, with Cade Klubnik gaining experience and the running backs doing their job. The defense will cause too many issues for Syracuse to overcome.

Justin: Clemson-36, Syracuse-17

Clemson and Syracuse always seem to play each other tight, but I think head coach Dabo Swinney will have his team fired up to come to New York and win by three or more scores. While the College Football Playoff is almost certainly out of reach, the Tigers can still earn a bid to the ACC Championship game if things go their way and they win the rest of their in-conference games. And defeating Syracuse would be a massive stepping stone. The reality is, regardless of its 2-2 record, Clemson is battle-tested. Meanwhile, the Orange have wins over Colgate, Western Michigan, Purdue and Army. As long as Cade Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense can put together a clean, turnover-free game, Clemson has no business losing to Syracuse.

