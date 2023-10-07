Our staff score predictions for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers handled business last Saturday as they defeated Syracuse 31-14 on the road in a tough environment.

Clemson (3-2, 1-2 ACC) is back in Death Valley for a Week 6 matchup against Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC), who is looking to make a statement on the road against the Tigers and pick up their first ACC win of the season. If this matchup is anything like last season’s double-overtime finisher, we can expect a shootout on Saturday.

The question is: will things be similar? It’s possible… but unlikely.

As we do every week, the staff gathered and made score predictions for Saturday’s matchup matchup against Wake Forest. Here is a look at what we are thinking heading into Week 6 against the Demon Deacons.

Alex: Clemson-42, Wake Forest-17

This Clemson team got a much-needed conference win against Syracuse and looked excellent in doing so. Well, excellent is a stretch… the second half wasn’t as pretty as the first, but the Tigers proved that they can finish a game against a tough opponent. After the Week 4 heartbreaker against Florida State, we needed to see a performance like we saw against the Orange.

Last season’s matchup against Wake Forest was wild and frustrating at times, but both teams are very different in 2023. Clemson has more talent and is playing better football right now. The Tigers defense looked strong against Garrett Shrader and the Syracuse offense. Starting quarterback Cade Klubnik continues to make strides by the week, and the emergence of freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown has helped. The Demon Deacons have talent, but it’s apparent that they aren’t a strong team after their loss to Georgia Tech. Add that along with the lack of competition the Demon Deacons have faced this season, and Clemson will dominate this matchup.

Justin: Clemson-38, Wake Forest-17

After a 17-point win over Syracuse, Clemson should have no problem defeating Wake Forest at home on Saturday. The Tigers’ offense is coming off its most consistent performance of the season, and against a Wake Forest defense that has allowed 338.5 total yards per game this season, Clemson should be able to move the ball. As for the defense, the Tigers have been one of the top units in the ACC over the last few weeks, and there’s no reason to think Wes Goodwin won’t have his defense ready to continue that trend. The Demon Deacons played Clemson well last year, but ultimately, Dabo Swinney should have his team ready to roll.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire