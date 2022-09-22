The staff predicts the winner of Auburn-Missouri

Week 4 in college football is the SEC opener for the Auburn Tigers. After knocking off Mercer and San Jose State to begin the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad fell to Penn State, 41-12.

After the worst home loss since a 38-0 thumping by the Georgia Bulldogs in 2012, the home team looks to bounce back in front of the home crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The visitors come in with a similar resume and are led by a former Auburn assistant, Eli Drinkwitz.

Both head coaches are hovering around the .500 mark with their schools. Drinkwitz was 12-1 after one season at Appalachian State before taking over Missouri. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, both coaches are 8-8 after finishing 6-7 with bowl game losses to end the campaign.

It almost feels like these two coaches are mirror images of one another. The only difference is that Missouri’s head coach didn’t lose five-straight games to close out last year. But that is neither here nor there, the focus is on winning this SEC matchup on Saturday.

With that being said, the Auburn Wire staff weighs in on the game with predictions and X-Factors for this all-Tiger matchup.

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

Given how the team looked last week against Penn State, I have more questions than answers at this point. T.J. Finley could miss the game due to an injury, Robby Ashford has looked shaky, Tank Bigsby hasn’t been used much, and the defense isn’t what I expected to see in 2022.

With that being said, it is hard for me to put all of my eggs in that basket. While Auburn needs this win, With games against LSU at Jordan-Hare, and trips to Georgia, Ole Miss, and Arkansas on the horizon they need this game.

I just don’t trust this team to do it.

Score Prediction: Missouri 24, Auburn 20

JD McCarthy, Contributor

With T.J. Finley reportedly being unavailable for this game I will be interested to see how Bryan Harrin and the coaching staff handle the quarterback rotation. Despite the uncertainty around the quarterback position, Auburn’s ground game should be too much for Missouri and the defensive line has a chance to have a bounceback performance against a weaker offensive line. Expect Missouri to keep it close and have a shot to win this game.

Score: Auburn 24, Missouri 17

River Wells, Contributor

Robby Ashford, despite fans clamoring for the head of T.J. Finley, has not been a very good quarterback. His first Power 5 action didn’t go well, and I see no reason his first start during SEC play will go any better. Program morale is at an all-time low and Bryan Harsin seems to have simply embraced his fate, so I don’t see Auburn coming out firing in this one.

Score Prediction: Missouri 21, Auburn 17

Taylor Jones, Contributor

Auburn is in need of repairs on both sides of the ball, and this will be the perfect week to get it done. Tank Bigsby was surprisingly taken out of the game plan in last week’s loss to Penn State, and the defense has yet to force a turnover. If the coaching staff works hard to prepare both units to do well in those areas this week at practice, they will be in good shape.

Score Prediction: Auburn 17, Missouri 14

X-Factors

Patrick: Tank Bigsby, Running Back

After so much talk this week surrounding the lack of production from star running back Tank Bigsby, I feel like there will be a concerted effort to get him involved. The junior back is averaging 6.8 yards per touch and this offense could use a lot more of that.

JD: Ja’Varrius Johnson, Wide Receiver

With Robby Ashford expected to make his first collegiate start he needs a go-to receiver and Johnson can be just that. He is seventh in the SEC with 77.0 yards per game and his 17.77 yards per catch is good enough for fourth in the conference. He has not scored a touchdown this year but this could be a huge game for him if Auburn decides to force feed him the ball.

River: Tank Bigsby, Running Back

If there’s an X-Factor, it has to be Tank Bigsby. He’s been painfully underutilized as it is and Missouri didn’t react well to Kansas State’s ground game in its loss earlier this season, so the key to beating the other Tigers is facilitating the offense through his talent.

Taylor: The Quarterbacks

My “X-Factor(s)” are definitely the quarterback position. TJ Finley is not expected to play, which creates yet another opportunity for Robby Ashford to ultimately win the starting job. But, if he can’t run away with it, Zach Calzada or Holden Geriner could take control. My eyes (as well as everyone else’s) will be on quarterbacks this week.

