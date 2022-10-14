Staff predictions for Week 6 Vikings vs Dolphins

This season, our staff predictions have been pretty good. A combined 7-1 on the season between Judd Zulgad and myself has us in a really good spot with records.

The Minnesota Vikings are in a similar boat with a record of 4-1 and head to Miami for an important game. The Vikings have a chance to be 5-1 going into their bye week with a win.

Here is how us at The Vikings Wire and The Dolphins Wire managing editor Mike Masala see the game playing out.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives for a two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (31) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings face another backup quarterback in Skylar Thompson this weekend and we know the Vikings have a rough history against backups. The defense needs to find a way to take advantage of both Thompson and PFF’s last-ranked pass-blocking offensive line with a PFF grade of 45.5. I believe that they will take down the Dolphins on the back of Dalvin Cook who dominates Florida teams in the state of Florida.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Dolphins 20

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with teammate linebacker D.J. Wonnum during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911220343djp

Record: 3-0

The Vikings get a break with third-string quarterback Skyler Thompson expected to start for the Dolphins. Still, there has to be concern about the Vikings wearing down in the heat.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Dolphins 21

Mike Masala-Dolphins Wire Manging Editor

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) tries to make a pass in the fourth quarter. Sunday, October 9, 2022

Jets Vs Dolphins

Story continues

The Dolphins, after starting out strong this season, have dropped two in a row, and facing a 4-1 Vikings team on Sunday doesn’t make this stretch any easier. Miami may get Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard back, but Minnesota’s offense, fueled by Justin Jefferson, may be just too much for Mike McDaniel’s team to keep up with. With rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson getting his first career start for Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, who are both in concussion protocol, the Dolphins will have to play a near-perfect game if they want to walk away with a win in Week 6.

Prediction: Vikings 31 – Dolphins 23

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire