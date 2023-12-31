Staff predictions for the UW game against LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Our Wisconsin football coverage team predicts the outcome of the Badgers' game against Louisiana State on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

JEFF POTRYKUS

LSU must replace quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock from the most explosive offense in the country. The Badgers will be without at least six starters, three on offense and three on defense. Can reserve quarterback Garrett Nussmeier fill in well enough to keep LSU’s offense humming? Can UW’s defense hold up? Can the Badgers take advantage of a porous LSU defense? All to be determined. But LSU still has more overall talent than UW. The Tigers will get their 10th victory of the season and UW’s season will end with more disappointment. LSU 31, UW 21.

MARK STEWART

The Badgers finished the regular-season strong, but this is a different team. Six starters, including running back Braelon Allen and center Tanor Bortolini, have left to prepare for the NFL draft or have been lost to transfer. The Badgers were far from an explosive team with those players. Without them, UW is in for an uphill climb against the Tigers. LSU 27, Wisconsin 14.

