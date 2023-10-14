Staff predictions for UNC football vs. Miami

Saturday night in Chapel Hill will be an electric atmosphere as the 5-0 North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the 4-1 Miami Hurricanes. It’s not only an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown but a matchup against two top 25 teams.

As UNC enters this game riding a five-game wins streak to start the season but this will by far be their biggest test. The Tar Heels have also won four-straight games against the Hurricanes with the last loss coming in 2018.

Miami enters the game coming off a disastrous loss to Georgia Tech where all they had to do was kneel the ball to secure the win. Instead, they fumbled and watched the Yellow Jackets come back and stun them.

This game could be the difference in one of these teams reaching the ACC title game or settling for a bowl game outside of the New Year’s Six depending on what else happens. Let’s get into our staff predictions for Week 7.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: Miami 27, UNC 24

Record: 5-0

This one was tough to pick against the Tar Heels. I really, really hope I’m wrong. But this will be the best team North Carolina has faced all season long and it’s a Miami team that wants some revenge after losing to the Tar Heels the past four seasons. They are also coming off a really bad loss to Georgia Tech.

Aidan Jensen

Prediction: UNC 27, Syracuse 26

Record: 5-0

Miami is arguably the Heels’ toughest test so far on their schedule. Despite a hard-luck loss to Georgia Tech in the waning seconds, the Hurricanes still show why they’re in the ACC’s upper half. Dynamic quarterback Tyler Van Dyke already has thrown for 12 touchdowns, while Miami has four 100-yard rushers. The offensive line has only allowed three sacks, while the secondary creates pressure. Kicker Andres Borregales is virtually automatic, only missing one field goal so far in 2023. But UNC has the ACC’s top quarterback in Drake Maye, who’s thrown for 400 yards twice in his past three outings. It seems like a new receiver leads the pass-catching attack every week for the Tar Heels – last week, it was Nate McCollum. The UNC tight end group is the country’s deepest, with any of Bryson Nesbit, John Copenhaver or Kamari Morales able to beat you. Did we mention the defense is playing its best in years? We’ve seen plenty of past instances where these types of games give Carolina trouble, such as the season-opener at Virginia Tech in 2021. But this Tar Heels team is the best we’ve seen in the 2000’s. It’ll be a shootout, yet I think the good guys find a way to squeak one out in the end.

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 31, Miami 17

Record: 5-0

This game will be the test that UNC has been studying for all season. Can they continue to dominate on both sides of the ball against a team on their playing level like the Hurricanes? I believe Georgia Tech exposed Miami’s passing attack. If UNC can follow the Yellow Jacket’s recipe in slowing down Tyler Van Dyke then I love their chances of waking up Sunday 6-0.

