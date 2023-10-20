Staff predictions: Can Penn State leave Ohio State with a win?

You have waited all season for this game, and so have we. Penn State and Ohio State have each taken care of their business to get to this weekend’s Big Ten East showdown in Columbus with identical 6-0 records. The stakes are incredibly high this weekend when Penn State visits Ohio State, and it seems there is a pretty positive feeling about Penn State’s chances if you scan the media predictions.

But how does our staff view this weekend’s outcome? For the first time all year, we have our first split decision on Penn State’s final result this weekend. Here is a look at our quick thoughts and official score prediction for this week’s game between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes.

Brad Wakai, Contributor

This is what Penn State has been building for. Beating the Buckeyes in this game to make a national statement. That happens this year as the offensive line holds up, the offense looks explosive and the defense shuts down Ohio State. The Nittany Lions win in Columbus 27-24

Final score: Penn State 27, Penn State 24

Season record: 6-0

Season record ATS: 5-1

Kevin McGuire, Editor

I genuinely feel as though this may be the best Penn State defense to make a trip to Columbus in Penn State’s Big Ten era. But I think Ohio State’s defense is pretty decent too. That makes this game a bit of a rock fight with the defenses controlling the tempo and outcome. Yet I still think each team hits the 20-point mark. But the difference in this game will be Marvin Harrison Jr., who will come up with a big clutch catch to help put Ohio State in position for a game-winning field goal.

Final score: Ohio State 23, Penn State 20

Season record: 6-0

Season record ATS: 2-4

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire