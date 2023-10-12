Staff predictions: Penn State an easy pick vs. UMass

Penn State is back on the football field this weekend with a homecoming game against UMass. Penn State is a heavy favorite this week, and it is easy to see why. Penn State is a legitimate top 10 team this season while the Minutemen have not won since Week 0. That makes this week’s game prediction from the Nittany Lions Wire staff an easy one to make.

In short, we’re already in the mood to start preparing for next week’s big game on the road at Ohio State. But, here are our official predictions for Penn State’s game against UMass.

Brad Wakai, Contributor

Penn State returns to action off their bye facing a UMass team that has given up tons of points to opposing teams. This should be an easy watch for Penn State fans as they win 49-7.

Final score: Penn State 49, UMass 7

Season record: 5-0

Season record ATS: 5-0

Kevin McGuire, Editor

I have historically wondered how slow some Penn State teams would come out of a bye week, but this is not one of those times. Penn State is a total mismatch for UMass in every facet of the game and I fully expect the points to come fast for the offense and the defense will continue to dominate. I’m counting on a massive day on the ground from Nick Singleton, although he may get an early rest to stay healthy for next week’s game.

I’m also done performing so poorly against the spread. Shame on me.

Final score: Penn State 56, UMass 6

Season record: 5-0

Season record ATS: 1-4

