Staff predictions: Penn State an easy pick vs. Michigan State?

For the final time this regular season, the staff here at Nittany Lions Wire is going on the record with our game predictions. And with Penn State being a heavy favorite against Michigan State on Friday night in Detroit, it is no hesitation in which way our staff is leaning on this one.

Here are our staff picks for this week’s Penn State game against Michigan State.

Brad Wakai, Contributor

Penn State looks to close out the season strong against Michigan State in Detroit. They accomplish that goal and cruise to an easy 31-10 victory

Final score: Penn State 31, Michigan State 10

Kevin McGuire, Editor

We didn’t see the flash on offense that was desired last week following a change at offensive coordinator, and the injury to Drew Allar didn’t help matters much. But maybe this week will be different? Michigan State has struggled mightily this season and should be overpowered by Penn State’s offense. But I suppose I’ll believe it when I see it. Penn State will win and the game will hardly be in much doubt in the second half, but prepare for more of a slow burn to put this game on ice.

Final score: Penn State 27, Michigan State 16

Charlie Strella, Contributor

Penn State’s defense steps up once again and forces multiple turnovers by the Michigan State offense. Whether Drew Allar plays or not remains to be seen but either way Beau Pribula should see the field after his performance last week. The Nittany Lions need this game to secure a NY6 bowl and the offense, despite its limitations, won’t turn the ball over enough to give the Spartans a chance. Penn State takes care of business at Ford Field in Detroit.

Final score: Penn State 34, Michigan State 10

