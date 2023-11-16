Staff predictions: Will Penn State bounce back against Rutgers?

Penn State will play its final home game of the college football season this Saturday, and they will do so with a new direction for the offense. After firing Mike Yurcich as offensive coordinator last weekend following a loss to Michigan, Penn State will turn the offense over to Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle. Will two heads be better than one? As long as one of them can figure out how to create some explosive plays, change will be well received.

Penn State will look to get its offense going against an improved Rutgers program that has already locked up bowl eligibility for this season. Penn State dominated Rutgers on the road last season, but the Scarlet Knights have played much more confidently this season. Rutgers may not be a serious threat to Penn State, but they are fully capable of making Penn State work for the win this weekend.

Here are our staff picks for this week’s Penn State game against Rutgers.

Brad Wakai, Contributor

After a devastating loss and with a new play caller, all eyes will be on how the offense bounces back.. again. Penn State should have no trouble winning this game for the seniors and roll 35-7.

Final score: Penn State 35, Rutgers 7

Kevin McGuire, Editor

Not only am I expecting Penn State to have a nice rebound this week, I think the offense wastes no time trying to break out in style. The first thing I expect Penn State to try and do is find short passing opportunities to get the ball moving in space, and I think we finally get our first 100-yard rushing game of the year from either Nick Singleton or Kaytron Allen. The fact there is still a lot to play for as far as playing in a New Years Six bowl game is a nice motivating factor for a team that is basically going back to the drawing board with its offense this week.

But Rutgers will not go away easily. These Scarlet Knights are not going to be intimidated and they won’t cave easily. But Penn State does have the talent advantage and playing at home is a nice perk. Rutgers puts up a fight early, but Penn State pulls away in the second half.

Final score: Penn State 32, Rutgers 13

Charlie Strella, Contributor

I though Penn State could show it’s offense has grown and pull off the upset against Michigan, but I was wrong. Although the game was close, Penn State passing game was absent. This week Rutgers is coming into State College at the wrong time and the Nittany Lions are going to want to wash last week down the drain. The point spread is a lofty one, Penn State being favored by 20.5-points, but I think they come out swinging with a new voice calling the plays and cover the spread. The running game breaks through and the Scarlett Knights have trouble penetrating the Penn State defense.

Final score: Penn State 41, Rutgers 17

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire