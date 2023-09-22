Staff predictions: Will Penn State beat Iowa?

After grinding out a road win last week at Illinois on the strength of its defense forcing five turnovers, Penn State looks to keep up that same level of defensive play this week. The Iowa Hawkeyes are making their way to State College this weekend for a primetime whiteout matchup in Beaver Stadium. The crowd figures to be electric as Penn State looks to improve to 4-0.

Iowa’s defense should be another solid test for Drew Allar and the Penn State running game, but the Hawkeyes may not have the offensive firepower needed to crack Penn State’s defense enough. But this could easily turn into a classic Penn State-Iowa matchup where it could be a race to 20 points.

How is our staff feeling about this week’s matchup? Pretty, pretty good.

Brad Wakai, Contributor

Penn State comes home to the best atmosphere in college sports after a Jekyll and Hyde performance from their offense and defense last week. At home, they’ll put together a much better performance and dominate an undermanned Iowa team. They win this game 31-10.

Final score: Penn State 31, Iowa 10

Season record: 3-0

Season record ATS: 3-0

Kevin McGuire, Editor

My confidence in Penn State took a slight step back last week with some offensive growing pains on full display. Iowa’s defense won’t be easy to solve either but I do think the home cooking will do Penn State some good. We’re still waiting for the monster explosive plays to come to fruition, and I think that will wait for one more week. But I still think Penn State has too much in their favor on offense compared to the Iowa offensive threats. Penn State.

Final score: Penn State 26, Iowa 13

Season record: 3-0

Season record ATS: 0-3

