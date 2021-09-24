Staff predictions for the LSU Tigers matchup with Mississippi State

The opening of SEC play is finally upon us for the LSU Tigers. Thus far the Alabama Crimson Tide is the only team out of the West to get into conference play. All but Tennessee and Vanderbilt have played a conference in the East.

The staff has made their predictions for the LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs for Saturday. Yours truly will kick it off with predictions.

Patrick Conn, Site Editor

We know the history of the series and we know what happened last year. Throw that all out the window as two different quarterbacks are set to start this one and two new coordinators on the LSU side of things.

One key for me will be the ability to run the football with Ty Davis-Price and Corey Kiner. The latter leads the team in rushing through three games. If they can run the ball and keep it away from the Bulldogs offense, you have to figure that it will benefit LSU.

Defensively the team needs to find a way to disrupt Will Rogers and the passing game. So much of the Air Raid offense is built on rhthym and timing, if BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye, and Maason Smith can create chaos in the pocket, it bodes well for a defense who will be missing Andre Anthony and Derek Stingley Jr.

Final Prediction: LSU 31, Mississippi State 27

Next, the newest member Patrick Filbin makes his final prediction

Patrick Filbin, Staff Contributor

The Tigers got shredded for 623 passing yards the last time these two teams matched up. Stopping the passing attack will be an emphasis for LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. In a matchup that pits the two worst teams in rushing efficiency in the SEC (LSU is averaging 3 yards per carry while Mississippi State is last in the conference with 2.72 YPC), we should see a pass-heavy attack from both squads on Saturday. Expect a motivated defensive effort from the Tigers in an inevitably high-scoring game.

Final Prediction: LSU 35-28

Next, Lance’s prediction

Lance Dawe, Staff Contributor

LSU is going to be better defensively than it was in this contest a year ago. Mississippi State’s air raid offense has taken a major step back since that 2020 season opener and I expect LSU’s adjustments with new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones to be big in this game. The Bulldogs’ SEC-worst pass defense (243.3 ypg) as well as their inefficiencies on offense do not bode well against a more talented LSU squad. The Tigers cover and win outright.

Final Prediction: LSU 35-23

