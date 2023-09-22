Our staff predictions for Clemson vs. Florida State

Of all the games on Clemson’s schedule heading into the 2023 college football season, this is the one we’ve had circled on our calendars.

This matchup was one of the most heavily discussed in the preseason, and while it isn’t a ranked matchup like most would have expected, the importance of this game remains obvious, and expectations are a close outcome. Clemson vs. Florida State hasn’t felt this important in years, with both programs with strong needs for a victory on Saturday.

As we do every week, the staff gathered and made score predictions for Saturday’s matchup noon matchup against No.4 Florida State. Here is a look at what we are thinking heading into the highly anticipated Week 4 game.

Alex: Clemson-31, FSU-27

I’ve been back and forth on how I see this game playing out all week. My heart and Vegas are telling me Clemson has a serious chance to upset Florida State, but my brain is telling me that the Seminoles could ruin our weekend early. Watching both teams through three weeks, Florida State looks like the team with more talent, but that by no means guarantees a win. Clemson is home, where they have been so dominant with Swinney over the last decade. Right now, I’m giving Clemson the edge with their home-field advantage, coaching advantage, and the key to a Clemson win: an excellent defense. Florida State’s defense did not look good against a weak Boston College team, and watching that game again sealed my pick of Clemson. Clemson’s defense is strong enough to limit Jordan Travis and the Seminoles’ offense. Clemson’s offense has the talent to put enough points on the board with the right game plan. I’m trusting the Clemson coaching staff here to put their players in the best situation to succeed. Give me Clemson in a close one.

Kendall: Clemson 28, FSU 41

This is a tough game to predict because both teams haven’t fallen into their identity yet. Clemson’s offense has succeeded since the Durham debacle, but against inferior opponents. Florida State has entered back into the national championship conversation and officially has a target on its back. Whoever starts fast will control the game. FSU has struggled to jump out early, but I see Jordan Travis aiming to make a statement. The FSU will jump on the Tigers early, but Clemson will make a push in the second half. FSU will need a game-sealing drive in the fourth quarter, giving them a two-possession lead to end the game.

Justin: Florida State-31, Clemson-27

I firmly believe Clemson is going to keep this game close through all four quarters. But ultimately, I think there are too many question marks for the Tigers to defeat Florida State. Between Cade Klubnik’s lack of big-game experience and a defense that has struggled in pass coverage at times this year, both sides of the ball have some potential weaknesses. Add in the unknowns with the kicking situation, and Clemson could end up shooting itself in the foot far too often. I will say that if Will Shipley plays like he has in the past against FSU, the Tigers could go up early and win the game. Nevertheless, Florida State is the favorite for a reason — it is one of the most talented and well-coached teams in the country. I have the Seminoles scraping by with a four-point victory.

