Our staff picks for this week's top college football games
How our five-member college coverage crew — Texas beat writers Danny Davis and Thomas Jones, columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and sports editor Richard Tijerina — are picking this week's top college games. Bohls is our defending champion from 2022:
Standings
1. Kirk Bohls 67-48
T2. Cedric Golden 65-50 (-2)
T2. Richard Tijerina 65-50 (-2)
T4. Danny Davis 64-51 (-3)
T4. Thomas Jones 64-51 (-3)
Last week: Bohls 9-6, Golden 9-6, Tijerina 9-6, Davis 8-7, Jones 8-7
This week's games
No. 8 Texas at Houston: Texas — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Houston — none
Baylor at Cincinnati: Baylor — none; Cincinnati — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina
Oklahoma State at West Virginia: Oklahoma St. — Davis, Jones; West Virginia — Bohls, Golden, Tijerina
Texas Tech at BYU: Texas Tech — Golden, Jones, Tijerina; BYU — Bohls, Davis
TCU at Kansas State: TCU — none; Kansas State — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina
No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State: Penn State — Davis, Tijerina; Ohio State — Bohls, Golden, Jones
No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama: Tennessee — none; Alabama — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina
South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri: South Carolina — none; Missouri — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina
Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa: Minnesota — none; Iowa — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina
No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn: Ole Miss — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Auburn — none
No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC: Utah— Tijerina; USC — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones
Wisconsin at Illinois: Wisconsin — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Illinois — none
Boston College at Georgia Tech: Boston College — Jones; Georgia Tech — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest: Pitt — Tijerina; Wake Forest — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones
Clemson at Miami: Clemson — Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Miami — Bohls, Jones
