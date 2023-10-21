Our staff picks for this week's top college football games

How our five-member college coverage crew — Texas beat writers Danny Davis and Thomas Jones, columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and sports editor Richard Tijerina — are picking this week's top college games. Bohls is our defending champion from 2022:

Standings

1. Kirk Bohls 67-48

T2. Cedric Golden 65-50 (-2)

T2. Richard Tijerina 65-50 (-2)

T4. Danny Davis 64-51 (-3)

T4. Thomas Jones 64-51 (-3)

Last week: Bohls 9-6, Golden 9-6, Tijerina 9-6, Davis 8-7, Jones 8-7

This week's games

No. 8 Texas at Houston: Texas — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Houston — none

Baylor at Cincinnati: Baylor — none; Cincinnati — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

Oklahoma State at West Virginia: Oklahoma St. — Davis, Jones; West Virginia — Bohls, Golden, Tijerina

Texas Tech at BYU: Texas Tech — Golden, Jones, Tijerina; BYU — Bohls, Davis

TCU at Kansas State: TCU — none; Kansas State — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State: Penn State — Davis, Tijerina; Ohio State — Bohls, Golden, Jones

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama: Tennessee — none; Alabama — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri: South Carolina — none; Missouri — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa: Minnesota — none; Iowa — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn: Ole Miss — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Auburn — none

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC: Utah— Tijerina; USC — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones

Wisconsin at Illinois: Wisconsin — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Illinois — none

Boston College at Georgia Tech: Boston College — Jones; Georgia Tech — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest: Pitt — Tijerina; Wake Forest — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones

Clemson at Miami: Clemson — Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Miami — Bohls, Jones

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How our staff is picking some of this week's top college games