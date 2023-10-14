Our staff picks for this week's top college football games

How our five-member college coverage crew — Texas beat writers Danny Davis and Thomas Jones, columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and sports editor Richard Tijerina — are picking this week's top college games. Bohls is our defending champion from 2022:

Standings

1. Kirk Bohls 58-42

T2. Danny Davis 56-44 (-2)

T2. Cedric Golden 56-44 (-2)

T2. Thomas Jones 56-44 (-2)

T2. Richard Tijerina 56-44 (-2)

Last week: Bohls 8-7, Davis 8-7, Golden 7-8, Jones 7-8, Tijerina 5-10

This week's games

No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State: Kansas — Bohls, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Oklahoma St. — Davis

BYU at TCU: BYU — Davis, Golden, Jones; TCU — Bohls, Tijerina

Iowa State at Cincinnati: Iowa State — none; Cincinnati — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

Kansas State at Texas Tech: Kansas St. — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Texas Tech — none

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington: Oregon — Bohls, Davis; Washington — Golden, Jones, Tijerina

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee: Texas A&M — Davis; Tennessee — Bohls, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

No. 14 Louisville at Pittsburgh: Louisville — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Pitt — none

Auburn at No. 22 LSU: Auburn — none; LSU — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame: USC — Golden, Jones, Tijerina; Notre Dame — Bohls, Davis

No. 25 Miami at No. 13 North Carolina: Miami — none; North Carolina — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky: Missouri — none; Kentucky — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State: UCLA — Davis, Tijerina; Oregon State — Bohls, Golden, Jones

North Carolina State at No. 17 Duke: N.C. State — none; Duke — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

Florida at South Carolina: Florida — Davis, Golden, Tijerina; South Carolina — Bohls, Jones

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State: ULM — none; Texas State — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Jones, Tijerina

