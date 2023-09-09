Our staff picks for this week's top college football games

Texas receiver Jordan Whittington is tackled by an Alabama defender during the first half of last year's game in Austin. The Crimson Tide won 20-19. The teams' rematch will be Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

How our five-member college coverage crew — Texas beat writers Danny Davis and Thomas Jones, columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and sports editor Richard Tijerina — are picking this week's top college games. Bohls is our defending champion from 2022:

Standings

1. Kirk Bohls, 10-5

T2. Cedric Golden, 9-6 (-1)

T2. Thomas Jones, 9-6 (-1)

T2. Richard Tijerina, 9-6 (-1)

5. Danny Davis, 7-8 (-3)

This week's games

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama: Texas— Bohls, Tijerina; Alabama — Davis, Golden

No. 12 Utah at Baylor: Utah — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Baylor — none

Iowa at Iowa State: Iowa — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Iowa State — none

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech: Oregon — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Texas Tech — none

Central Florida at Boise State: UCF— Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Boise State — none

Houston at Rice: Houston — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Rice — none

Oklahoma State at Arizona State: Oklahoma St. — Bohls, Golden, Tijerina; Arizona State — Davis

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado: Nebraska — none; Colorado — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina

No. 20 Mississippi at No. 24 Tulane: Ole Miss — Bohls, Davis, Tijerina; Tulane — Golden

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami: Texas A&M — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Miami — none

Purdue at Virginia Tech: Purdue — Tijerina; Virginia Tech — Bohls, Davis, Golden

Auburn at California: Auburn — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Cal — none

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State: Wisconsin — Bohls, Davis, Golden, Tijerina; Washington State — none

UTEP at Northwestern: UTEP — Bohls, Tijerina; Northwestern — Davis, Golden

Texas State at UTSA: Texas State — Davis; UTSA — Bohls, Golden, Tijerina

