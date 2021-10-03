Staff picks: Week 4 score predictions for Saints vs. Giants

The New Orleans Saints are finally, finally returning home. Sunday’s game with the New York Giants isn’t just their true 2021 home opener, having been displaced by Hurricane Ida; it’s the first time the black and gold will play in front of the NFL’s best home crowd. It’s been nearly two years since fans last packed the Caesars Superdome (last time it wasn’t even called that), and you can bet they want their voices to be heard.

So what’s your score prediction? Here are ours:

Maddy Hudak: Saints 31, Giants 14

Hudak: The Saints’ defense is tremendously more potent than New York’s offense, at full strength, at least with the way that unit has been this season — stellar. With starting wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard out, that alone is too much depletion for that Giants offense to sustain, especially with Saquon Barkley still slowly returning to form. The Saints likely win ugly twice on a row, and absolutely on purpose. I expect a similar game plan that mirrors both last week and their 2018 victory over the Giants: ground game, turnover averse, and defensive stops.

Kade Kistner: Saints 28, Giants 6

Kistner: The Giants have a lot of issues on both sides of the ball. They will be without both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton. Daniel Jones already has struggled this season and facing a defense like the Saints won’t be the day he figures it out. The Saints overcame some adversity following the loss to Carolina back in Week 2, so I think they keep rolling today.

John Sigler: Saints 24, Giants 14

Sigler: This feels like a huge Alvin Kamara game, right? New York’s best option at defending him — linebacker Blake Martinez — wasn’t a great option to begin with, and now he’s on injured reserve. Is Jabrill Peppers going to mirror Kamara in coverage and stop him with some classic wrap-up tackles? Probably not. I expect the Saints to run Kamara often behind Ryan Ramczyk, their best available blocker, and to draw up some screen plays for him to leave Giants defenders in the dust. New York needs a get-right game but they won’t find it today.

1

1