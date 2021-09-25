Staff Picks: Week 3 score predictions for Saints vs. Patriots

The Saints Wire staff had mixed results in their score predictions for the Week 3 game between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, with some confidence in an offensive rebound clashing with muted expectations after a disappointing loss. Here’s what each of us is predicting:

Maddy Hudak: Saints 27, Patriots 24

Hudak: This score could easily go either way, but recording the lowest net offensive yards of Sean Payton’s tenure last Sunday has to instill some fire this week. Payton always brings his best game plan against Bill Belichick and won’t let what happened last weekend happen twice. They’ve already regained the running back coach, wide receiver coach, offensive analyst and special teams assistant. Pass protection has been an issue for Mac Jones, so the return of Tanoh Kpassagnon is massive – Payton Turner returning nearly seals it as a Saints advantage. And if C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marshon Lattimore can also play, a lot of last Sunday’s problems go away. Quite frankly, Paulson Adebo showed me enough against Robby Anderson thrown into the CB1 role – when he wasn’t even set to start the season – and playing 99% of the snaps proved he’s up for the challenge should Lattimore not suit up.

Kade Kistner: Saints 27, Patriots 24

Kistner: I didn't even see yours, honestly, Maddy ("Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so thanks!" she responds). I think the Saints have a good comeback weekend after a huge loss last weekend. The coaches will be back, the team is healthier, and I like their chances. I think the Patriots and Mac Jones have a couple rookie mistakes in them, and the Saints take advantage.

John Sigler: Patriots 17, Saints 14

Sigler: The Saints lost when I picked them to win Week 2 and won when I predicted a Week 1 loss, so I'm just going to pick against them until they prove me wrong again. I don't think either team has enough firepower to put up a lot of points against a strong opposing defense, especially if New England takes Alvin Kamara out of the game and exploits Erik McCoy's absence the way Carolina did. Hopefully one of their receivers (Kenny Stills?) provides a much-needed spark. I like the nearly-healthy Saints defense, still missing Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, and David Onyemata, to give New England a ton of trouble.

