Staff picks for today’s race at New Hampshire

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. He’s had the fastest car by a few 10ths of a second most of the weekend, and he proved at Kentucky Speedway that starting the rear is hardly an obstacle to passing cars.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. He scores his first win on a track other than a 1.5-mile speedway this season.

Daniel McFadin

Kasey Kahne gets his first win since 2014, becoming the second Hendrick Motorsports winner of the season.

Jerry Bonkowski

Kyle Busch makes it a weekend sweep, adding today’s NASCAR Cup win to Saturday’s Xfinity Series triumph, earning his first Cup victory since last season’s Brickyard 400 and giving Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of 2017.