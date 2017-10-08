Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Charlotte

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Martin Truex Jr. By opening the second round with his second victory of the playoffs, he puts everyone on notice for Talladega Superspeedway next week.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. He nearly won the Coca-Cola 600 in May but will win today to score his first Cup points victory at this track.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick gets just his second win of the year and his fourth in Charlotte since 2011.

Jerry Bonkowski

Brad Keselowski. While I still think Matt Kenseth is going to win a race during the playoffs, and Charlotte would be a good place to do it, my gut tells me to go with Keselowski Sunday.