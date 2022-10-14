Staff picks: Final score, bold predictions for Saints vs. Bengals in Week 6

Last week’s round of NFL action saw the New Orleans Saints offense take advantage of one of the league’s weakest defenses — will they get away with it another one against a stronger team in Week 6? The Cincinnati Bengals have fallen far beneath expectations after last year’s Super Bowl bid, but they still boast a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and there will be some friendly cheers coming down from the Caesars Superdome stands on Sunday.

So what’s the word on our staff picks? Here are our final score predictions, and some hot takes about the game:

Dylan Sanders: Bengals 27, Saints 24

The Bengals are not nearly as threatening as they were to start the year, but they still have the firepower to strike at any moment. The only thing that will save the Saints this week is if the injured secondary is helped out by more atrocious Bengals play-calling. Not having their top two wide receivers, maybe three if Chris Olave doesn’t make it, could also hurt. The Bengals also have one of the best run defenses in the league, so you can’t count on the run game to be elite enough to hide the passing woes.

Ross Jackson: Bengals 24, Saints 21

The Saints start hot, but put up a goose egg in the second half. The Bengals defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the second half all season, and keep it going against a team that almost exclusively finds its offense in the last thirty minutes. Last week against Seattle, the Saints started off much better than they have all season, they do it again against the Bengals this week, but to everyone’s surprise, Cincy’s defense takes over after halftime and shuts out the Saints’ run-heavy attack.

John Sigler: Saints 20, Bengals 16

My bold prediction is that Joe Burrow doesn’t complete a single touchdown pass in this game. He’s a great quarterback tethered to a poor head coach who lacks much aptitude as a play-caller. If the Saints get Marcus Maye back this week (and I think they will) I like Dennis Allen to outsmart Zac Taylor and smother an already-underperforming Cincinnati passing attack. With that said, the New Orleans offense hasn’t exactly been ripping off big plays either, and the Bengals defense should frustrate them. This has to be the game where the Saints’ experience and all that continuity they talked up over the summer pays off.

