Staff picks: Final score, bold predictions from Saints vs. Steelers

More than half of the polled experts are picking the New Orleans Saints to win on the road this week, but our staff here at Saints Wire aren’t so sure about their chances against the Pittsburgh Steelers now that T.J. Watt has returned to the lineup. Here are our final score predictions, and some bold takes on how the game might play out:

Saints 24, Steelers 10

The Saints are bad, the Steelers are bad. It’s going to be an all-time mid-off on Sunday, but I think that one position group on the field is going to have a great day. I think the edge rushers are going to eat on both sides, with each team getting at least three sacks on the day. Watt is back, he may get those three on his own. The tackles in Pittsburgh are rough, and having Pickett behind them doesn’t help the cause. The Saints haven’t been able to get home enough this season, but they don’t have an excuse to have an issue on Sunday. — Dylan Sanders

Steelers 20, Saints 10

My bold prediction: Kaden Elliss accounts for two takeaways. The hyper-athletic linebacker was immediately taught every role on the second level when he was drafted in 2018. This is one of the moments New Orleans was preparing him for. With star linebacker Peter Werner out, Elliss will assume the weak side linebacker role thrusting him into coverage responsibilities. But he’s also an efficient pass rusher and run defender. Elliss will account for two turnovers with some collection of an interception, forced fumble or fumble recovery on defense. Unfortunately though, the takeaways won’t be enough in the hands of the Saints offense. — Ross Jackson

Steelers 24, Saints 20

I really don’t like the state of the Saints offensive line this week. They’re down two starters against a Steelers defensive line that will have T.J. Watt back in the lineup, and he’ll cause enough chaos to undo any progress New Orleans has made offensively. Then again, I could see this going a lot like the Raiders game, where the Saints’ defense (a very movable object) runs into the Steelers offense (a very stoppable force), and they win the day on their own. I’ll predict that Kenny Pickett throws for fewer than 150 yards. But ultimately I think it’ll be a close game between two squads that have played too much bad football this year. — John Sigler

