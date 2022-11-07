Staff picks: Final score, bold predictions for Saints vs. Ravens on MNF

We’re hours away from the New Orleans Saints’ kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens in prime time, and there’s a lot at work in this game. Both teams are managing serious injuries, but one of them has a former MVP at quarterback who can help them overcome it. New Orleans is coming off of a stunning shutout victory a week ago, so momentum is on their side. Will it be enough to slow down Lamar Jackson? Here’s our staff picks and final score predictions, with some hot takes and bold predictions thrown in:

Saints 31, Ravens 17

Bold prediction: The Saints have a player that will attack what the Ravens are weakest at right now: Chris Olave is going to be able to take the top off of the defense. Olave will have his third game over 100 yards, catching at least two touchdown receptions. The question is if that will be enough. I do trust this offense to outscore the weakened Ravens offense. — Dylan Sanders

Ravens 25, Saints 24

Bold prediction: I’ll predict that Alontae Taylor bags his first career interception, and that’ll help keep it close. But I’m worried about Lamar Jackson more than I trust Andy Dalton. Baltimore is the more complete team, and they’ve been playing better football for a longer time than the Saints this season. But New Orleans seems to have figured some things out on defense, and they could stifle the Ravens passing game without Mark Andrews this week. — John Sigler

Saints 24, Ravens 21

Bold prediction: The Saints win. Going into this one, the majority of experts are taking the Ravens. And rightfully so. They have the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL with quarterback Lamar Jackson. They just added a huge defensive boost way trading for linebacker Roquan Smith. They may be down pass-catching weapons like Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews, but still have a host of speedy wideouts and an athletic tight end. Oh, and two all-world cornerbacks as well. Yet somehow, some way the Saints will pull off the prime-time upset after hitting their stride in the same stadium last week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. It won’t be easy, but thanks to their continued trust in kicker Wil Lutz, the Saints sneak by. — Ross Jackson

