Staff Picks: Final score, bold predictions for Saints vs. Raiders

We’re already on to Week 8 of the 2022 season, and the New Orleans Saints (2-5) will hit the field for a big game with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) in Week 8. Dennis Allen’s team could use a win after failing to meet expectations over the first leg of their schedule. Here are our staff picks for the final score and bold predictions:

Ross Jackson: Saints 30, Raiders 16

Bold prediction: The New Orleans Saints blow out the Las Vegas Raiders, winning by two touchdowns. What the Saints need more than a win is a statement win. One that reclaims their reputation as a feared defense and efficient offense. It doesn’t have to be the kind of shellacking that New Orleans has put on the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the past. But a big win with a deficit large enough to win comfortably would be just the sign of life the Saints need.

Dylan Sanders: Saints 30, Raiders 27

Bold prediction: The Saints and the Raiders are both actually kind of similar. Both teams are in the first years of their head coaches and are vastly underperforming with their talent level of the roster. Derek Carr has also struggled on the road this season, which leads to my prediction that Alontae Taylor gets his first career interception while defending Davante Adams. Taylor did a great job against Deandre Hopkins and Rondale Moore last week, I assume he’ll be matched up with Adams some this week. Carr will test him and Taylor will make him regret it.

John Sigler: Raiders 24, Saints 20

Bold prediction: I think both teams are beaten up and they’ll enter this game missing some firepower, but the Saints are dealing with more serious absences and they’re facing a tougher path to victory here. I like this matchup for Alvin Kamara against a nondescript Raiders defense, and my bold prediction is that he’ll score two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air — but Josh Jacobs isn’t going to face much resistance on the other side, and ultimately that’s going to make a difference.

