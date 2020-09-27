Staff picks: 2020 NFL season Week 3

Nick Wojton

Week-by-week, the staff at Bills Wire will straight-up pick each NFL game heading in and effort to see who will reign supreme at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Those taking part include managing editor Nick Wojton, podcast host Matt Johnson, and contributing writers Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro.

Here’s the whole crew’s Week 3 picks:

Dolphins (-1) at Jaguars

Nick: Jaguars
Matt: Jaguars
Justin: Jaguars
David: Jaguars

Titans at Vikings (-3.5)

Nick: Titans
Matt: Titans
Justin: Titans
David: Vikings

Raiders at Patriots (-5.5)

Nick: Patriots
Matt: Raiders
Justin: Patriots
David: Raiders

Bears at Falcons (-2.5)

Nick: Falcons
Matt: Falcons
Justin: Falcons
David: Falcons

Bengals at Eagles (-8)

Nick: Eagles
Matt: Bengals
Justin: Eagles
David: Eagles

49ers (-7.5) at Giants

Nick: Giants
Matt: 49ers
Justin: 49ers
David: 49ers

Texans at Steelers (-5)

Nick: Steelers
Matt: Steelers
Justin: Steelers
David: Steelers

Washington at Browns (-8.5)

Nick: Browns
Matt: Washington
Justin: Browns
David: Browns

Panthers at Chargers (-6.5)

Nick: Chargers
Matt: Chargers
Justin: Chargers
David: Chargers

Jets at Colts (-7)

Nick: Colts
Matt: Colts
Justin: Colts
David: Colts

Lions at Cardinals (-3)

Nick: Lions
Matt: Cardinals
Justin: Cardinals
David: Lions

Bucs (-1) at Broncos

Nick: Bucs
Matt: Bucs
Justin: Bucs
David: Bucs

Cowboys at Seahawks (-5)

Nick: Seahawks
Matt: Seahawks
Justin: Seahawks
David: Seahawks

Packers at Saints (-6)

Nick: Packers
Matt: Packers
Justin: Saints
David: Packers

Chiefs at Ravens (-2)

Nick: Chiefs
Matt: Ravens
Justin: Ravens
David: Chiefs

Rams at Bills (-3)

Nick: Bills
Matt: Bills
Justin: Bills
David: Bills

OVERALL SEASON TOTALS

Justin: 22-10
David: 22-10
Nick: 20-12
Matt: 18-16