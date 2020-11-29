Staff picks: 2020 NFL season Week 12

Week-by-week, the staff at Bills Wire will straight-up pick each NFL game heading in an effort to see who will reign supreme at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Those taking part include managing editor Nick Wojton, podcast host Matt Johnson, and contributing writers Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro.

Here’s the whole crew’s Week 12 picks:

Panthers vs. Vikings

Nick: Vikings

Justin: Vikings

Matt: Vikings

David: Vikings

Titans vs. Colts

Nick: Colts

Justin: Colts

Matt: Titans

David: Colts

Cardinals vs. Patriots

Nick: Cardinals

Justin: Patriots

Matt: Patriots

David: Cardinals

Browns vs. Jaguars

Nick: Browns

Justin: Browns

Matt: Browns

David: Browns

Dolphins vs. Jets

Nick: Dolphins

Justin: Dolphins

Matt: Dolphins

David: Dolphins

Raiders vs. Falcons

Nick: Raiders

Justin: Falcons

Matt: Raiders

David: Raiders

Giants vs. Bengals

Nick: Giants

Justin: Giants

Matt: Giants

David: Giants

49ers vs. Rams

Nick: Rams

Justin: Rams

Matt: Rams

David: Rams

Saints vs. Broncos

Nick: Saints

Justin: Saints

Matt: Saints

David: Saints

Chiefs vs. Bucs

Nick: Chiefs

Justin: Chiefs

Matt: Bucs

David: Chiefs

Bears vs. Packers

Nick: Packers

Justin: Packers

Matt: Packers

David: Packers

Seahawks vs. Eagles

Nick: Seahawks

Justin: Seahawks

Matt: Seahawks

David: Seahawks

Chargers vs. Bills

Nick: Bills

Justin: Bills

Matt: Bills

David: Bills

Season standings

Nick: 107-49-1

Justin: 102-54-1

Matt: 90-66-1

David: 98-58-1

Bills picks

Nick: 8-2

Justin: 8-2

Matt: 7-3

David: 6-4

