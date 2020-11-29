Staff picks: 2020 NFL season Week 12

Nick Wojton, David De Cristofaro, Matthew Johnson and Justin DiLoro
·1 min read

Week-by-week, the staff at Bills Wire will straight-up pick each NFL game heading in an effort to see who will reign supreme at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Those taking part include managing editor Nick Wojton, podcast host Matt Johnson, and contributing writers Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro.

Here’s the whole crew’s Week 12 picks:

Panthers vs. Vikings

Nick: Vikings
Justin: Vikings
Matt: Vikings
David: Vikings

Titans vs. Colts

Nick: Colts
Justin: Colts
Matt: Titans
David: Colts

Cardinals vs. Patriots

Nick: Cardinals
Justin: Patriots
Matt: Patriots
David: Cardinals

Browns vs. Jaguars

Nick: Browns
Justin: Browns
Matt: Browns
David: Browns

Dolphins vs. Jets

Nick: Dolphins
Justin: Dolphins
Matt: Dolphins
David: Dolphins

Raiders vs. Falcons

Nick: Raiders
Justin: Falcons
Matt: Raiders
David: Raiders

Giants vs. Bengals

Nick: Giants
Justin: Giants
Matt: Giants
David: Giants

49ers vs. Rams

Nick: Rams
Justin: Rams
Matt: Rams
David: Rams

Saints vs. Broncos

Nick: Saints
Justin: Saints
Matt: Saints
David: Saints

Chiefs vs. Bucs

Nick: Chiefs
Justin: Chiefs
Matt: Bucs
David: Chiefs

Bears vs. Packers

Nick: Packers
Justin: Packers
Matt: Packers
David: Packers

Seahawks vs. Eagles

Nick: Seahawks
Justin: Seahawks
Matt: Seahawks
David: Seahawks

Chargers vs. Bills

Nick: Bills
Justin: Bills
Matt: Bills
David: Bills

Season standings

Nick: 107-49-1
Justin: 102-54-1
Matt: 90-66-1
David: 98-58-1

Bills picks

Nick: 8-2
Justin: 8-2
Matt: 7-3
David: 6-4

Related

PODCAST: Game-by-game predictions for Bills' final six outings

Bills OL Cody Ford done for season

Josh Allen No. 2 on list of players 'most likely' to make first Pro Bowl

Do the Bills have a 'kryptonite' in 2020?

Latest Stories