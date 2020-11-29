Staff picks: 2020 NFL season Week 12
Week-by-week, the staff at Bills Wire will straight-up pick each NFL game heading in an effort to see who will reign supreme at the end of the 2020 NFL season.
Those taking part include managing editor Nick Wojton, podcast host Matt Johnson, and contributing writers Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro.
Here’s the whole crew’s Week 12 picks:
Panthers vs. Vikings
Nick: Vikings
Justin: Vikings
Matt: Vikings
David: Vikings
Titans vs. Colts
Nick: Colts
Justin: Colts
Matt: Titans
David: Colts
Cardinals vs. Patriots
Nick: Cardinals
Justin: Patriots
Matt: Patriots
David: Cardinals
Browns vs. Jaguars
Nick: Browns
Justin: Browns
Matt: Browns
David: Browns
Dolphins vs. Jets
Nick: Dolphins
Justin: Dolphins
Matt: Dolphins
David: Dolphins
Raiders vs. Falcons
Nick: Raiders
Justin: Falcons
Matt: Raiders
David: Raiders
Giants vs. Bengals
Nick: Giants
Justin: Giants
Matt: Giants
David: Giants
49ers vs. Rams
Nick: Rams
Justin: Rams
Matt: Rams
David: Rams
Saints vs. Broncos
Nick: Saints
Justin: Saints
Matt: Saints
David: Saints
Chiefs vs. Bucs
Nick: Chiefs
Justin: Chiefs
Matt: Bucs
David: Chiefs
Bears vs. Packers
Nick: Packers
Justin: Packers
Matt: Packers
David: Packers
Seahawks vs. Eagles
Nick: Seahawks
Justin: Seahawks
Matt: Seahawks
David: Seahawks
Chargers vs. Bills
Nick: Bills
Justin: Bills
Matt: Bills
David: Bills
Season standings
Nick: 107-49-1
Justin: 102-54-1
Matt: 90-66-1
David: 98-58-1
Bills picks
Nick: 8-2
Justin: 8-2
Matt: 7-3
David: 6-4
