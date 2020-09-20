Staff picks: 2020 NFL season Week 2

Nick Wojton

Week-by-week, the staff at Bills Wire will straight-up pick each NFL game heading in and effort to see who will reign supreme at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Those taking part include managing editor Nick Wojton, podcast host Matt Johnson, and contributing writers Justin DiLoro and David De Cristofaro.

Here’s the whole crew’s Week 1 picks:

Lions at Packers (-6.5)

Nick: Packers
Matt: Packers
Justin:Packers
David: Packers

Giants at Bears (-5)

Nick: Bears
Matt: Giants
Justin: Bears
David: Bears

Jaguars at Titans (-11)

Nick: Titans
Matt: Titans
Justin: Titans
David: Jaguars

Falcons at Cowboys (-7.5)

Nick: Falcons
Matt: Falcons
Justin: Cowboys
David: Falcons

49ers (-4) at Jets:

Nick: 49ers
Matt: 49ers
Justin: 49ers
David: 49ers

Rams at Eagles (-3)

Nick: Eagles
Matt: Rams
Justin: Eagles
David: Rams

Panthers at Bucs (-8.5)

Nick: Bucs
Matt: Panthers
Justin: Bucs
David: Panthers

Broncos at Steelers (-4.5)

Nick: Steelers
Matt: Steelers
Justin: Steelers
David: Steelers

Vikings at Colts (-3)

Nick: Vikings
Matt: Vikings
Justin: Vikings
David: Colts

Washington at Cardinals (-7)

Nick: Cardinals
Matt: Cardinals
Justin: Cardinals
David: Cardinals

Chiefs (-5.5) at Chargers

Nick: Chiefs
Matt: Chiefs
Justin: Chiefs
David: Chiefs

Ravens (-6) at Texans

Nick: Ravens
Matt: Ravens
Justin: Ravens
David: Ravens

SNF: Patriots at Seahawks (-3.5)

Nick: Patriots
Matt: Seahawks
Justin: Seahawks
David: Seahawks

MNF: Saints (-5.5) at Raiders

Nick: Saints
Matt: Raiders
Justin: Raiders
David: Saints

Bills (-3) at Dolphins

Nick: Bills
Matt: Bills
Justin: Bills
David: Bills
Overall season totals

Nick: 11-5
David: 11-5
Justin: 8-8
Matt: 6-10

